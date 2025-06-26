Over 1,200 young athletes arrive in Thibodaux for 29th Annual Manning Passing Academy

For the 29th year running, hundreds of young athletes have arrived in Thibodaux for the premier football camp in the country: The famous Manning Passing Academy.

“For more than 50 years, the Manning family and the quarterback position have been practically synonymous with one another. As such, their summer vacations always revolve around the annual Manning Passing Academy,” reads a statement from the organization. “For 29 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field. Whatever your position, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies.”

Nicholls State University has had the pleasure of hosting young athletes at this camp for 20 years, and this year, it will take place June 26-29, 2025. These athletes will have a chance to learn from some of the most successful coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks during their time at the academy. Last year’s camp attracted over 1,400 athletes.

Photos provided by the Manning Passing Academy on Facebook.

Interested in the camp but not attending? Come watch top players from both college and professional ranks square off in a competition, highlighting the skills taught at the academy, during the annual Friday Night Lights event. This year’s Friday Night Lights is set for Friday, June 27, 2025 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Friday Night Lights features the Riddell Air-It-Out Exhibition and the Nike Quarterback Challenge, and has emerged as the highlight event of the Manning Passing Academy. Former Saints QB Archie Manning will call all the audibles along with All-Pro Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. TV and radio personality Cooper Manning will serve as MC.

Pre-sale tickets will be made available soon HERE. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted. Ages 5 and under do not need a ticket to enter. In an event of weather, the session will be hosted on Saturday night or possibly Sunday morning.

For more information about the Manning Passing Academy, please visit their Facebook or website.