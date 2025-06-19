Hurricane Erick Marks Earliest Major Landfall on Record as 2025 Season Accelerates Ahead of Schedule

The fifth tropical cyclone of the 2025 hurricane season “Erick” peaked as a Category 4 storm, before moving onshore in Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane.

“This was the earliest major hurricane to strike land in the eastern Pacific basin,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said in a recent article. “Erick shattered the old record set by Hurricane Kiko on Aug. 27, 1989.”

Tropical Storm Erick formed off the coast of Mexico early Tuesday morning and, in only 24 hours, became the fifth hurricane of the 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season as anticipated. This is the earliest fifth-named storm since July of 1956. The average date for the fifth-named storm is July 23.

It has become the strongest tropical cyclone on Earth so far in 2025, eclipsing Vince over the southern Indian Ocean from February. With five tropical storms and now two hurricanes already for the eastern Pacific basin, this season is well ahead of the historical average pace. Typically, the average date for the first hurricane is not until June 26. Erick, the second hurricane of the 2025 season, far exceeded that intensity while offshore.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect 14-18 tropical storms for the eastern Pacific season with seven to 10 forecast to become hurricanes. Of these, from three to six will bring direct impacts to Mexico and Central America.

Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic basin continues to struggle with vast areas of dry air, dust and disruptive winds—all of which are not uncommon tropical development deterrents early in the season.

“While the chances have become very small, we continue to watch the area close to land in the southwestern Gulf and the western Caribbean for tropical development late in June,” DaSilva said.

Information provided by Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.