Hurricane Preparedness Week: Now is the time to plan ahead

By Shelly Kleinpeter

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and now is the time to get ready for potential storms. Hurricane Preparedness Week, observed May 4 to 10, is a reminder for Louisiana residents to review their emergency plans, strengthen their homes and prepare their families before a major storm arrives.

“Preparedness saves lives, protects property and reduces recovery time,” said Carol Friedland, director of the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Research and Education Center. “By taking a few proactive steps now, families can be better protected during hurricane season.”

Even though hurricane season does not begin for another month, starting your preparation now can save time and hassle later. The following are good projects you can start in the coming weeks to prepare for severe weather:

Create and practice a family emergency plan and make sure it has updated contact information and evacuation information.

Assemble an emergency supply kit or go through your existing kit to make sure nothing is expired or missing. Update it to make sure your entire family, including your pets, will have supplies during an evacuation.

Review insurance coverage and understand flood risks. Some companies or policies have a waiting period before your coverage begins, so contact your agent or representative now.

Strengthen your home against high winds and flooding. Do an overview of your home’s exterior and note any areas that look like they need repairs, like patches of missing shingles. Repairing these smaller problems now can reduce the likelihood of your home experiencing more severe damage during a storm.

“Taking the time to check your home and yard early and getting bigger projects or repairs started ahead of hurricane season can save you a lot of stress later, especially when materials become harder to find right before a storm,” said Rubayet Bin Mostafiz, assistant director of research at LaHouse.

Don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast. Start preparing today.

Visit www.LSUAgCenter.com/LaHouse for more information, downloadable preparedness publications and guidance tailored to Louisiana homes and families.

The LaHouse Research and Education Center is dedicated to providing science-based solutions to improve home resilience, sustainability and health. Through research, extension and education, LaHouse seeks to address the challenges of severe weather, with a particular focus on helping Louisiana residents protect their homes and communities from natural disasters.