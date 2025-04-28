Inaugural Brushes, Bids, and Boozes Fundraiser brings in over $25K for local art programming

The Bayou Regional Arts Council recently hosted their first-ever Brushes, Bids, and Booze event, where art lovers came together to raise money for art programs in the bayou region.

Hosted his past Saturday in downtown Houma, local community leaders become artists for a night as they tried their hands at painting, auctioning off their very own masterpieces. Several professional artists were also present conducting live paintings, which were also available for auction.

The inaugural event ultimately raised over $25,000 for local art programming.

“We are absolutely overflowing with gratitude after last night’s event! It was an unforgettable evening and a huge success — thanks to each and every one of you who showed up, supported, and made this dream a reality,” said the Bayou Regional Art Council. “This event started as a simple idea: encouraging folks to step outside their comfort zone and pick up a paintbrush. The result? Thousands raised for local art programming.”

Because this event, the Bayou Regional Art Council will be able to offer lots of community art programs, including kids summer art camps, art classes for adults with mental challenges, and creative programming for senior citizens.

The Bayou Regional Arts Council wishes to thank the following people for participating in Brushes, Bids, and Booze:

VIP AMATEUR LIVE PAINTERS

Jason Bergeron

Martin Folse

Norby Chabert

Kristy Hebert Graham

Lori Davis

Dr. Dickey Haydel

Brad Deroche

Deejay Juice

Timothy Ellender

Billy Stark

LOCAL PROFESSIONAL ARTISTS

Kassie Matherne

Hans Geist

David Ledet

Lee Aucoin

Joe Gilliam

Paul Redding

Photos provided by the Bayou Regional Arts Council.

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is a non-profit agency which serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. James, St. John and St. Charles Parishes. Their vision is a community that works together in support of the Arts, where opportunities to participate in the arts are readily available to all and individual artists are valued. For more photos and information, please visit their Facebook or website.