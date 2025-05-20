Island Strong Music Festival announces lineup 4th annual event supporting the Grand Isle community

The Island Strong Music Festival is returning to Grand Isle this summer and has officially announced their live music lineup.

Started just one year after the devastation of Hurricane Ida, the Island Strong Music Festival was created to raise funds to rebuild the Island and celebrate the resilience of the community.

At the first Island Strong Music Festival in 2022, the event raised $115,788 to rebuild the newly-named Island Strong Sports Complex. In 2023, the organization donated $20,000 to the Grand Isle School Athletic Department and $100,000 to the Town of Grand Isle to be used to improve drainage on the west end of the island.

“Grand Isle has faced many challenges in recent years—from the impacts of COVID-19 to the devastation of Hurricane Ida. As we continue rebuilding our levees, addressing drainage issues, restoring our sports complex, and tackling other critical projects, one thing remains clear: we can accomplish anything together with the support of people who care about this island,” reads a statement from the festival organizers. “Together, we can continue building a more resilient Grand Isle. Join us in keeping Grand Isle strong!”

The three-day Island Strong Music Fest will take place on Thursday to Saturday, July 17-19, 2025, at the Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion at 4500 Tarpon Rodeo Drive in Grand Isle. The event will feature live music, food, craft booths and various other vendors that will support Grand Isle’s recovery from Hurricane Ida. The live music lineup is as follows:

Thursday, July 17, 2025 (Gates open 4:30 PM)

5:00–7:30 PM – 3rd Street

8:00–11:00 PM – Danny Jr. & Shinesoul

Friday, July 18, 2025 (Gates open 11:00 AM)

11:30 AM–1:00 PM – Roger Dowdy

1:30–3:30 PM – Ross Grisham & Friends

4:00–6:00 PM – Swampland Revival

6:30–8:30 PM – Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers

9:00–11:30 PM – Peyton Falgout Band

Saturday, July 19, 2025 (Gates open 11:00 AM)

11:30 AM–1:00 PM – Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous

1:30–2:45 PM – Ben Ragsdale

3:15–4:45 PM – Aaron Foret Band

5:15–6:45 PM – JP Bourgeois Band

6:45–7:45 PM – Auction

7:45–9:30 PM – Shorts in December

9:45–11:30 PM – Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

For more information about the Island Strong Music Festival or to donate to the cause, please visit their Facebook or website.