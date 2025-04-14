Jax Badeaux and Myra Berthiaume crowned 2025 Mr. and Ms. Nicholls for exemplary leadership and Colonel pride

Congratulations to the 2025 Mr. and Mrs. Nicholls, Jax Badeaux and Myra Berthiaume!

Mr. and Ms. Nicholls are two elected students who serve as role models for the entire university community. The two students selected must exhibit qualities such as leadership, scholarship, good character, a respect for diversity, loyalty to Nicholls, true Colonel Pride and effective communication skills.

Jax Badeaux is a senior from Schriever, Louisiana, pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and History. He currently serves as the Student Body President for the 2023-2025 term and previously held the role of Vice Chair of the Council of Student Body Presidents under the Louisiana Board of Regents.

His past leadership positions include Student Body Vice President, SGA Liberal Arts Senator, President of the Campus Dining Association, and Alumni Relations Chair for his fraternity. As an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, the Pre-Law Society, and Phi Eta Sigma honor society, Jax also participates in numerous university committees and task forces. He has been recognized as a Colonel Leader and Scholar in both 2023 and 2024, received the Outstanding SGA Senator Award in 2022, earned the Spring 2023 Political Science Citizenship Award, and was honored with the 2024 Political Science Academic Excellence Award.

Additionally, he was selected for the Louisiana Board of Regents For Our Future Scholarship, named to the Phi Mu Beau Court, served on the 2023 Homecoming Court, and was a 2024 Mr. Nicholls finalist. Soon, he will be inducted into the Nicholls State University Hall of Fame. As a first-generation college student, Jax has embraced the many opportunities Nicholls has provided him. After graduation, he will attend law school to continue his higher education journey.

Myra Berthiaume is a senior from Houma, Louisiana, pursuing a major in Biology Pre-Medicine. This fall, she is set to attend LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. On campus, she is involved in several organizations and honor societies, serving as President of the Pre-Professional Medical Association, a Supreme Court Justice of SGA, former Vice President of Delta Zeta, and as an established member of the university’s honors program. She was a member of the 2024 Homecoming Court, a 2025 Hall of Fame Award recipient, and a 2023 and 2024 Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award recipient.

Myra is additionally involved in research within the Biology Department. In the community, she works as a volleyball coach, a tutor, and a Patient Care Tech at Terrebonne General Health System.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholls for this recognition!