Jean Lafitte National Park announces free Downtown Thibodaux Historic Walking Tours this summer

Whether you’re a local history buff or an out-of-town explorer, the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve is excited to announce their free Downtown Thibodaux Historic Walking Tours this summer.

“On this unique tour, you’ll be guided through the rich history of downtown Thibodaux,” said the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. “Catch fascinating glimpses into the town’s past, its architecture, and the stories that shaped the community.”

Jean Lafitte National Park and Preserve includes six cultural and historic sites spread across southern Louisiana, where visitors and locals alike can learn more about Cajun culture.

Led by rangers of Jean Lafitte, those interested in the Historic Walking Tour will meet at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center (314 St Mary Street, Thibodaux) on Wednesdays through Saturdays, starting at 10:00 AM. The tours are free to join, no advance reservations required, and will take roughly 1-2 hours.

The walk is described moderate in difficulty, and wearing comfortable shoes is recommended.

For more information about Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve and their summer programming, please visit their Facebook or website.