Jerome “Zee” Zeringue announces candidacy for Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court

Press release provided – State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R-52), has officially announced his candidacy for the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court.

The current Clerk, Theresa Robichaux, is retiring. A special election is scheduled for October 11, 2025.

“My faith teaches that truth and accountability matter—and that we’re called to serve with integrity. That’s why I’m running: to protect what’s honest, fix what’s broken, and build Louisiana’s best Clerk’s office,” Zeringue said.

With over 35 years of experience in public service, disaster recovery, and government accountability, Zeringue is committed to securing our elections with modern safeguards, building confidence in the voting process, and ensuring that every vote is counted and protected.

Zeringue brings hands-on experience managing large departments, complex budgets, and critical public operations. His career spans from serving as Executive Director of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority—overseeing a $50 billion master plan— to currently serving as the State Representative for House District 52.

In the Legislature, he has authored and passed legislation to reform Clerk of Court offices—securing funding for technology upgrades, cybersecurity improvements, and training to better protect sensitive data. He currently chairs the House Disaster Recovery Committee and serves on key committees including Appropriations, Judiciary, and Natural Resources. Through his leadership, he has championed some of the state’s largest tax and spending cuts.

In the private sector, Zeringue serves as the Principle of Progressive Coastal Consultants, where he advises on coastal protection and restoration projects. As the former Director of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, Zeringue spearheaded flood control, drainage, and hurricane protection efforts for the parish—leading major initiatives to strengthen coastal resiliency.

Zeringue is also a passionate outdoorsman and certified fly-casting instructor. He holds a Master’s in Fisheries Science and a B.S. in Zoology from LSU. He and his wife, Julie, have lived in Terrebonne Parish for more than three decades, raising their family and giving back to the community they love.