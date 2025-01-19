Junior Auxiliary of Houma announces $2,000 scholarship for Terrebonne Parish graduate

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship, offering $2,000 in financial aid to a deserving high school senior in Terrebonne Parish. Open to Class of 2025 graduates from public, private, or homeschool backgrounds, the scholarship aims to support students pursuing post-secondary education.

The recipient will receive the $2,000 scholarship in two installments during their freshman year of college, university, technical, or vocational school. The first $1,000 will be awarded for the fall semester, while the second $1,000 will be distributed in January, contingent upon maintaining a 3.0 GPA.

Qualifications and Criteria:

To be eligible for the Junior Auxiliary of Houma Scholarship, applicants must:

Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Graduate from a public or private high school in Terrebonne Parish or reside in Terrebonne Parish if homeschooled.

Enroll part-time or full-time in a post-secondary institution.

Demonstrate a commitment to community service or school involvement.

Preference will be given to those entering fields that address the special needs of children and youth, such as childcare, education, counseling, psychology, social work, or similar areas.

Application Requirements:

Applicants must submit:

A completed application form.

An essay.

An official transcript verifying their GPA.

Deadline:

Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 14, 2025. The scholarship committee will announce the recipient by April.

The scholarship reflects the Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s mission of empowering young leaders and fostering positive change in the community. Comprised of women dedicated to assisting children, the organization is proud to invest in students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a passion for community service.

For more information and to apply, visit jaofhouma.com/jah-scholarship.