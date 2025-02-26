Junior Auxiliary of Houma seeking dancers and judges for 2025 Dancing with the Stars

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is pleased to announce the return of the annual Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Gala on Saturday, August 16th at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

We are seeking local celebrity dancers to pair with professional partners to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy at this signature event that raises funds to assist children and families in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Do you think you have what it takes to be a dancer or judge for our 2025 Dancing With The Stars Event? Now it’s your time to shine! Applications are open for those looking to participate in one of Houma’s hottest events of the year!

Have a friend you want to see on the dance floor? Tell them to apply! The application period closes March 14, 2025. Applications can be found online here.

All funds raised benefit the service projects of JA of Houma, which include providing support, companionship, and activities to the adult residential homes, nursing and assisted living homes, and children’s service organizations such as MacDonell Children’s Services Residential Home. Also supported are JA Helping Hands (meeting emergent community needs like hurricane relief), Santa’s Sneakers (Christmas shoe distribution for children in need), and sensory safe events for children of all ages, and more.

Please contact dwts@jaofhouma.com with any questions.