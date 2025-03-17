Karen Schilling wins Season 4 of Lip Sync Terrebonne, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society

Lip Sync Terrebonne recently hosted their 4th annual competition, where community members came together sing their way to a grand prize– with every penny going to support the American Cancer Society.

The event, which was held at Cypress Columns in Gray this past weekend, featured 11 performers who were vying for the ultimate Lip Sync Belt. In the end, Ms. Karen Schilling won the top prize for her Wicked performance.

“Karen blew the audience away with her epic performance of Defying Gravity from the Broadway musical Wicked – and yes, she even painted herself green to bring the iconic character to life!” reads a statement from Lip Sync Terrebonne. “Talk about dedication and talent!”

The other performers were Tim Stevens, Justin “Deejay Juice” Patterson, Nancy Faucheaux, Layne and Jeff Bordelon, Desiree Neal and Jordy Falgout, and Waylon Thibodeaux, Misty Leigh McElroy, and Dustin McElroy.

“Thank you to everyone who participated, watched, and donated,” continues the statement.”Every penny raised goes towards the American Cancer Society, and together, we’ve made a powerful impact.”

Congratulations to Karen Schilling and all the performers for their incredible work! For more Information about Lip Sync Terrebonne, and to stay up-to-date about Season 5 in 2026, please visit their Facebook page.