Karlie Adams and Melissa Bourgeois honored as Terrebonne Young Achievers at Chamber Luncheon

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Terrebonne Young Achiever Awards, presented at the Chamber’s recent General Membership Luncheon.

Sponsored by South Louisiana Bank, this annual recognition celebrates young professionals under the age of 40 who exemplify leadership, community engagement, and professional excellence.

This year’s recipients—Karlie Adams, franchise owner of Jani-King, and Melissa Bourgeois, Comptroller for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government—represent two unique paths of service and success, united by a shared dedication to the Terrebonne community.

“The Young Achiever Awards are more than a recognition of individual success,” said Nicol Montiville, CEO of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “They shine a light on the emerging leaders who are actively shaping the future of our region. We are so proud to honor Karlie and Melissa for the remarkable examples they set.”

Karlie Adams began her entrepreneurial journey early, building her Jani-King franchise into one of the top-performing units in a multi-state region. A two-time Franchise of the Year winner, Karlie’s impact extends far beyond her business. She is a volunteer firefighter and certified fire instructor with the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department, serves as the Technology and Innovation Coordinator for Terrebonne Patriots, Inc., coaches her daughters’ softball team, and plays a central role in organizing one of the nation’s largest Wounded Warrior fishing tournaments. A single parent and powerhouse of purpose, Karlie exemplifies what it means to lead with heart and hustle.

Melissa Bourgeois, known for her quiet strength and steady leadership, began her career in an entry-level accounting role and worked her way up to Parish Comptroller—a critical position within Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. Her integrity, consistency, and financial acumen have earned her widespread trust and respect. Outside of work, she lends her talents to numerous causes, serving as Board Treasurer for Leadership Terrebonne, board member of the Elleanor Claire Memorial Foundation and Twin Fest Louisiana, and as a dedicated member of the Sunrise Rotary Club. Melissa is a behind-the-scenes force for good, driven by values rather than visibility.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization dedicated to advancing the business, civic, and cultural well-being of Terrebonne Parish. Through advocacy, engagement, and leadership development, the Chamber supports a thriving local economy and a vibrant quality of life for all residents.

The Terrebonne Young Achiever Awards serves as a poignant reminder of the incredible individuals who are shaping the future of our community through their remarkable accomplishments and selfless dedication to serving others.

It is crucial to continue recognizing and celebrating the exceptional achievements of young professionals, as they play a vital role in driving positive change and progress in our community. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.