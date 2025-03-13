Karlie Adams of Lafourche Parish honored with second Jani-King Gulf Coast Franchise of the Year Award

Lafourche Parish’s own Karlie Adams has once again been honored with the prestigious Jani-King Gulf Coast Franchise of the Year Award, recognizing her successful Southern Louisiana branch of the Jani-King cleaning organization.

Karlie Adams, Thibodaux native, became the youngest franchise owner in the Jani-King Gulf Coast Region in 2011 at age 18. In her professional role, Karlie serves as one of the Franchise Owners for Jani-King of South Louisiana and holds the position of Technology Ambassador for Jani-King Gulf Coast. Karlie was also awarded Jani-King Gulf Coast Franchise of the Year in 2022, where she was named the youngest recipient in the history of this award.

With these two major awards, Karlie has been recognized for her outstanding service, dedication, and success within Jani-King, the largest and #1 rated commercial cleaning company located on the Gulf Coast.

“We are blessed beyond words to announce that last night we were awarded Jani-King Gulf Coast Franchise of the Year 2024! We don’t just take out the trash—we strive to set the industry standard every single day,” reads a statement from Karlie Adams on Facebook. “Most importantly, I want to recognize and thank my incredible team —the real heroes who stand with me in our mission to save lives through providing clean, safe environments. Thank you all for believing in this mission and for making this honor possible!”

For more information about Karlie Adams and her Jani-King franchise– which serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes– please visit her Facebook.