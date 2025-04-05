Keep Lafourche Beautiful: Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for this April

Lafourche Parish Government announced a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Mathews Government Complex from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM to help keep the community clean and safe.

It is very important to dispose of hazardous waste properly to ensure local safety, please follow the guidelines provided for acceptable and unacceptable items.

The following items will be accepted: oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet and drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue, pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, tires (limit 5 per person), used oil, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, bug spray, batteries and flammables such as propane.

The following items will not be accepted: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, appliances, furniture, power tools, radioactive devices and liquid containers larger than 5 gallons.

The Mathews Government Complex is located at 4876 Hwy 1 in Raceland. Call (985) 446-8427 with further questions.