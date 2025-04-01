Keep Louisiana Beautiful opens applications for 2025 Greener Grounds, Healthy Communities, and Beautification Grants

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is pleased to accept applications online for the Greener Grounds Grant for large outdoor events, Beautification Grant, and Healthy Communities Grant.

All three grant programs were created to support community improvement and engagement, prevent litter, and promote environmental stewardship.

“We are proud to be able to offer these grants to help fund litter cleanup projects on the local level. Residents and visitors don’t want to experience a dirty state, so we must continue to prioritize making Louisiana a cleaner, greener place to live,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I’m grateful to our state legislature for supporting litter abatement, allowing us to implement grant opportunities to benefit our local communities.”

The Greener Grounds Grant, a reimbursement grant for up to $10,000, supports Louisiana’s large outdoor events, such as festivals and fairs, in implementing the best practices for litter prevention, recycling, and waste reduction outlined in the new Greener Grounds Guidebook and Workbook, created in collaboration with French Quarter Festivals, Inc. Any group organizing large outdoor events is encouraged to download the guide and workbook at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org and use them to help prevent litter and manage waste.

Eligible to apply for the Greener Grounds Grant are non-profit organizations, municipalities, and parishes organizing events with over 1,000 attendees. Events must be open to all Louisiana citizens and held outdoors in Louisiana between September 2025 and May 2026. Grant recipients are required to complete the Greener Grounds Workbook. Grants may fund trash and recycling receptacles; litter and waste signage; litter prevention education materials; t-shirts, water, and food for volunteers working at waste stations; and litter removal supplies. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is June 20, 2025.

The KLB Healthy Communities Grant provides funding from $2,500 to $10,000 for local projects and programs bringing about behavioral changes needed to improve the appearance of communities in Louisiana. Grant projects should focus on litter removal, prevention, and education; best practices for waste management reduction; recycling, reusing, and refusing; litter enforcement; and other related efforts. KLB seeks to fund projects with diverse community support and community benefits. Projects should also promote volunteer involvement and collaboration with stakeholders.

Eligible to apply for the Healthy Communities Grant are Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, schools, colleges, universities, non-profit organizations, KLB Community Affiliates who are current Circle of Excellence recipients, KLB University Affiliates, and KLB Community and University Affiliates in formation. Healthy Communities projects and programs must be completed prior to May 1, 2026. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is June 20, 2025.

The KLB Beautification Grant will provide reimbursement grants for beautification projects ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. The grant provides funding to help improve the appearance of communities throughout Louisiana by creating beautiful, well-maintained community entry points and roadways. People are less likely to litter in areas that display community pride and that are well maintained and beautiful, so reducing litter in highly visible areas is an additional key driver of this grant. Grant projects should enhance and beautify entry points of municipalities and parishes, or highly trafficked roadway medians. Plants and trees must be at least 25 percent native to Louisiana and other restrictions apply. In addition to beautifying public spaces, proposed projects should exhibit diverse community support, collaborations between organizations, matching contributions, and benefits to community residents.

Eligible to apply for the Beautification Grant are Louisiana parishes and municipalities. Beautification projects must be completed prior to May 22, 2026. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is June 20, 2025.

“Through these three grant programs, KLB intends to empower local communities and organizations to take pride in place and take steps toward protecting and enhancing our Sportsman’s Paradise,” says Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director.

These grants are made possible with funding from the state of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Questions from applicants about KLB’s grant opportunities can be directed to grants@keeplouisianabeautiful.org. All grant applications may be found online at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is a state program under the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Department of Culture, Recreation, & Tourism promoting personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. KLB supports local communities through programs and resources for litter education, prevention, removal, enforcement, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability initiatives. KLB is affiliated with the national organization, Keep America Beautiful, and is supported by a robust statewide network of Community Affiliates and University Affiliates. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.