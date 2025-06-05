Kennedy announces $6.8 million in Hurricane Ida aid for Houma schools

Cross Church Houma partners with Mercy Chef Strike Mobile Kitchen to serve Bayou Region
June 5, 2025
Cross Church Houma partners with Mercy Chef Strike Mobile Kitchen to serve Bayou Region
June 5, 2025

Upper Little Caillou Elementary School damaged after Hurricane Ida. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on June 4, 2025, a $6,764,854 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

“Hurricane Ida hit Houma hard, but the community has worked tirelessly to rebuild. This $6.8 million grant will help cover the costs of demolishing, relocating and renovating school facilities due to severe damage from the storm,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

  • $6,764,854 to the Terrebonne Parish School Board to relocate the Hurricane Ida-damaged Louis Miller Vo-Tech campus to its Fletcher Building in Houma, La., and demolish its Ida-damaged School for Exceptional Children facility and renovate its existing Elysian Fields campus.

Submitted
Submitted

Related posts

Photo provided by Cross Church Houma.

June 5, 2025

Cross Church Houma partners with Mercy Chef Strike Mobile Kitchen to serve Bayou Region

Read more