Kennedy announces $6.8 million in Hurricane Ida aid for Houma schools

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on June 4, 2025, a $6,764,854 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

“Hurricane Ida hit Houma hard, but the community has worked tirelessly to rebuild. This $6.8 million grant will help cover the costs of demolishing, relocating and renovating school facilities due to severe damage from the storm,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following: