Kennedy announces over $69 million in Hurricane Ida Aid for Terrebonne Parish

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $69,849,682 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants to aid Terrebonne Parish in recovering from Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida struck south Louisiana hard, devastating communities and causing extensive damage,” said Kennedy. The funding will help cover important levee and housing repairs, rebuild the hospital, and prepare for future storms.

The FEMA aid includes:

$44,404,554 to the Terrebonne General Medical Center for permanent repairs.

$17,992,498 to the Terrebonne Parish and Conservation District for levee repairs.

$7,452,630 to Terrebonne Parish for emergency protective measures.

This funding reflects FEMA’s ongoing commitment to supporting disaster recovery and preparedness in Louisiana.