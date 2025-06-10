LA DOTD announces bridge closure in Chauvin



The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a bridge closure.
The Boudreaux Canal Bridge in Chauvin will be closed until further notice for structural repairs. Please plan an alternate route during this time.

For more information and updates as they become available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
