LA DOTD announces closure of Dularge Bridge due to electrical issues

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government have announced the closure of the Dularge Bridge.

This brings the total number of bridges closed in the parish to 8. The bridges that are currently out of order are the Dularge Bridge, the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, the Buquet Bridge, the Mandalay Bridge, the Daigleville Bridge, the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge, the Company Canal Bridge, and the Boudreaux Canal Bridge.

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron recently declared a State of Emergency for various bridges that are out of order in Terrebonne Parish. Read the full article here.

Some of the residents of Chauvin are currently relying on just one bridge to access their homes and businesses and to evacuate in the event of a storm,” reads the official order from Parish President Jason Bergeron. “The simultaneous shut down of [8] bridges within the parish puts the Parish in a state of crisis and emergency, requiring immediate and urgent action to avert injury to the lives, property, health, safety, and welfare of residents of Terrebonne Parish.”

For updated information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.