LA DOTD announces upcoming 3-day closure of the Houma Tunnel

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government have announced an upcoming road closure.
The Houma Tunnel will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 29, Wednesday, April 30, and Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route during this time.