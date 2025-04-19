LA DOTD announces upcoming 3-day closure of the Houma Tunnel

LED stop signs distributed to school crossing guards in Troop C area
April 17, 2025
Brand-new tennis and pickleball courts coming to Chauvin Park
April 18, 2025
LED stop signs distributed to school crossing guards in Troop C area
April 17, 2025
Brand-new tennis and pickleball courts coming to Chauvin Park
April 18, 2025

Photo provided.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government have announced an upcoming road closure.

 

The Houma Tunnel will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 29, Wednesday, April 30, and Thursday, May 1, 2025. 

 

Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route during this time.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Related posts

Photo provided.

April 18, 2025

Terrebonne Parish Council honors local Louisiana SkillsUSA Medalists

Read more