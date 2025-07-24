LA DOTD announces updated information on Terrebonne Parish state-maintained bridges

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has provided updated information on Terrebonne Parish’s state-maintained bridges currently or recently closed.

In the past month, Terrebonne Parish has been facing a bridge crisis, with many parish and state operated bridges closed for repairs. At the height of the issue, 8 bridges in Terrebonne Parish were closed, and Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron declared a State of Emergency.

As bridges slowly begin to reopen, the Louisiana DOTD has announced an update on the 5 state bridges that have been under operation:

The Bayou Dularge Bascule Bridge/LA 315 is now fully open to vehicular traffic.

The Boudreaux Canal Bridge/LA 56 is fully reopened to vehicular traffic.

The Company Canal Bridge has opened to traffic.

The following are DOTD-maintained bridges currently/recently closed:

Daigleville Bridge/LA 24 to LA 659 is currently being repaired by C.E.C., Inc.

Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge/LA 316 and Romero St. is currently being repaired under a contract with Reliant Industrial Solutions, LLC.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Facebook.