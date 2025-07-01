LA DOTD begins road resurfacing on both sides of LA 24; Estimated completion February 2026

June 30, 2025
June 30, 2025

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that LA DOTD crews have begun a road resurfacing project on LA 24 (both sides of the bayou) between St. Charles Street and Howard Avenue.

 

There will be alternating lane closures Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The estimated completion of this project is February 2026.

 

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

June 30, 2025

