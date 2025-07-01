LA DOTD begins road resurfacing on both sides of LA 24; Estimated completion February 2026

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that LA DOTD crews have begun a road resurfacing project on LA 24 (both sides of the bayou) between St. Charles Street and Howard Avenue.

There will be alternating lane closures Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The estimated completion of this project is February 2026.

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.