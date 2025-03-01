LA Gator Scholarship student applications open March 1

Louisiana families can begin submitting applications for the state’s first education scholarship account (ESA) this Saturday at 9 a.m. The 2025-2026 student application window for the LA GATOR Scholarship Program will be open March 1 to April 15 at lagator.la.gov. This new program awards scholarship accounts to eligible students that parents can use for a menu of approved education services like tuition and fees at over 240 nonpublic schools, tutoring, and other approved resources.

Student Eligibility and Participation

For a student to be eligible for a scholarship under phase one of LA GATOR, they must be a resident of Louisiana and meet one of the following:

Participated in the Louisiana Scholarship Program the previous school year

Entering kindergarten

Enrolled in a public school the previous school year

From a family with total income at or below 250% of federal poverty guidelines

The number of students who will receive scholarships for the 2025-2026 school year depends on the amount of funding approved by the state legislature during the 2025 Legislative Session. Eligible students will be prioritized for LA GATOR in the following order:

Students currently participating in the Louisiana Scholarship Program or the LA GATOR Program Students from a family with a total income at or below two hundred fifty percent of the federal poverty guidelines and students identified as having a disability under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Siblings of students currently participating in LA GATOR (this includes siblings of Louisiana Scholarship Program students or siblings of students identified as having a disability under IDEA) Other eligible students

If an incoming kindergarten student with Louisiana Scholarship Program siblings is not prioritized in one of the first two categories, they will receive priority in the third category.

Preparing for Application Launch

In preparation for the 9 a.m. launch on March 1, parents are encouraged to have the following documents and information ready when applying.

Residency (All applicants must provide proof of residency.)

State ID or driver’s license and two of the following (Any combination is acceptable, including two different utility bills.):

Utility bill (electric, water, gas)

Mortgage statement from the past year

Bill of sale

Lease agreement

Income (LSP families do not have to provide income documentation.)

1040 tax form from either 2023 or 2024 federal taxes

Student Documents

Child’s birth certificate

Necessary Information

Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for the applicant (parent)

Social Security Number (SSN) for each student applying

LASID for special education students. This can be found in an Individualized Education Program (IEP).

Application and Program Support

The LDOE has partnered with Odyssey to manage the program’s application process and marketplace. Odyssey is operating the program’s help desk and call center. Resources, information, and frequently asked questions are available at lagator.la.gov and on Odyssey’s website. Parents, schools, and service providers with questions can also use one of the following avenues for support.

Transition from the Louisiana Scholarship Program

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, the LA GATOR Scholarship Program will replace the Louisiana Scholarship Program (LSP). LSP students will receive priority access to LA GATOR, but must submit an application when the portal opens on March 1. To ensure a smooth transition, the LDOE is providing additional resources for LSP families, including a dedicated webinar and application guidance materials.

Families currently participating in LSP who have not been receiving updates about LA GATOR from their school and the LDOE are encouraged to contact the call center or email the help desk.

About the LA GATOR Scholarship Program

The LA GATOR Scholarship Program is Louisiana’s first ESA, providing scholarship accounts to eligible students. Parents can use these funds for approved educational services, such as:

Nonpublic school tuition and fees

Tutoring and educational therapies

Textbooks and curricula

Dual enrollment courses

Uniforms

Signed into law by Governor Landry, the LA GATOR Scholarship Program represents a significant step in expanding educational freedom in Louisiana. It complements the state’s numerous school choice offerings, which include traditional public schools, public charter schools, nonpublic schools, and home study programs.