LA Wallet now approved for nationwide use, including TSA checkpoints and federal facilities

Governor Jeff Landry and OMV Director Bryan Adams have announced that LA Wallet is now approved for use nationwide.

The Transportation Security Administration, better known as TSA, has certified Louisiana’s LA Wallet complies with federal requirements, allowing Louisiana residents to present LA Wallet at TSA security checkpoints, federal buildings and courthouses for the next three years.

In 2028, TSA will again review Louisiana’s LA Wallet to ensure it remains compliant with federal privacy and security standards.

“We are thrilled to see Louisiana utilizing innovative technology to allow for a more flexible and accessible TSA experience. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership and work with our state partners, we are enhancing the passenger experience at TSA,” said Adam Stahl, TSA Deputy Administrator.

To watch the official conference with Governor Jeff Landry and Bryan Adams, OMV Director, please click here.