LADOTD provides project update on Bayou Chevreuil Bridge and LA 20 widening project

LADOTD is excited to provide a project update for the Bayou Chevreuil Bridge and the LA 20 widening project in Lafourche and St. James Parishes. These two projects are major infrastructure investment for the local community making this stretch of the highway safe for all motorists.

The Bayou Chevreuil Bridge portion of the project continues as crewe have recently poured the south approach slab to the bridge. Over the next few weeks, crews will begin installing guardrails and striping when complete an inspection and inventory of the bridge will be conducted by DOTD. Also road tie-ins are anticipated to begin in the next 2-3 weeks. The new bridge is scheduled to open in phases by mid-March, weather permitting. When the traffic is fully moved onto the new bridge, the temporary bridge will be removed. The current estimated completion date for this project is early summer 2025.

The LA 20 widening portion of this project is progressing. Contractors are currently installing the stone base for the widening section from South Vacherie to the Bayou Chevreuil Bridge. Once the stone installation is complete, asphalt will be laid to widen this section and bring it to grade. Contractors will also begin working on the flat bridge at the St. James’Lafourche Parish line– this part of the project will include driving piles and widening the bridge towards the swamp side. Once this phase is complete, vehicles will be diverted to the new bridge while the existing bridge is removed and replaced. Current construction work is expected to continue through 2025.

DOTD reports that later this year into 2026, crews will work to extend the section between the Bayou Chevreuil Bridge and the Lafourche end of the project. Stones will be placed followed by asphalt for further widening. The entire widening project construction is currently estimated to be completed in summer of 2026.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.