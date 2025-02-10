Lafourche Chamber Foundation now accepting 2025 Scholarship Applications

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation awards scholarships to eligible high school seniors graduating from either South Lafourche High School, Central Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Virtual Academy of Lafourche or Grand Isle High School, who will be attending either Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College.

What sets these scholarship recipients apart is that either themselves or at least one of their parents or guardians is employed by a Lafourche Chamber of Commerce member.

Membership has its benefits, and we are grateful for our membership that helps support such a meaningful, positive endeavor for our youth. We are also grateful

for our cooperative endeavor with the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo which also helps support this scholarship program.

The scholarship application deadline is Friday, March 28, 2025. Potential applicants may review the Lafourche Chamber Foundation Scholarship Application for a description of scholarships and eligibility requirements at lafourchechamber.com.

For more information on Lafourche Chamber Foundation and their scholarship program please contact Lin Kiger at 985-693-6700, lin@lafourchechamber.com or visit www.lafourchechamber.com.