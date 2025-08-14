Lafourche Education Foundation applications for 2025 New Teacher, Innovation Grants due this September

The Lafourche Education Foundation has opened applications for their 2025 New Teacher Grants.

This grant is designed to help first-time teachers stock and replenish their classroom, in order to maintain a classroom that is ready for students– including paper, pens, pencils, bulletin board materials, storage containers, markers, crayons, dry erase boards, calculators, or items that are necessary for your classroom and student learning. This grant cannot be used to purchase technology for the classroom.

Any Pre-K-12 classroom teacher within Lafourche Parish public or charter schools who is directly involved in the instruction of students and is currently within their first year of teaching.Teachers who meet the criteria can submit one grant application for up to $250. Applicants will be notified via email by early October whether or not their grant will be funded. Applications are due by Friday, September 19, 2025, and are available here.

Alongside the New Teacher Grant, LEF’s Innovation in Education Grant applications are open until September 5, 2025. These grants are designed to encourage teachers to incorporate the most innovative, educational, and developmental activities into their classroom curriculum to provide students with an innovative approach to the learning process.

The goal with this grant is to inspire teachers to explore and create creative instructional strategies and to enhance learning for all students. LEF will disseminate up to $50,000 in Innovation in Education Grants. To apply, please click here.

If you have any questions, please reach out to info@lafourcheeducation.com.