Lafourche Education Foundation Awards $40,000 in Innovation in Education Grants to local teachers

The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Innovation in Education grants. This year, LEF awarded 19 grants totaling $40,000 to outstanding educators who are bringing innovative ideas to their classrooms. These grants are made possible thanks to the generosity of the community and funds raised through the Louisiana King Cake Festival, showcasing how festival dollars directly support local teachers and students.

The Innovation in Education grants were awarded through a blind evaluation process conducted by a volunteer committee composed of retired educators and community members. Each application was reviewed based on its innovation, potential impact on student learning, and feasibility of implementation.

“Our goal is to empower teachers with the resources they need to implement creative and impactful learning experiences,” said Deanna Lafont, Executive Director of the Lafourche Education Foundation. “Thanks to the support of our community and the success of the Louisiana King Cake Festival, we’re able to invest in programs that will inspire students and enhance education across Lafourche Parish.”

The 2025 Innovation in Education grant recipients, listed by school, are:

Bayou Blue Elementary

Breanna Trahan

Bayou Community Academy (BCA)

Angie Bradley

Christy Buzbee

Hollie Tabor

Kristie Siitan

Natalie Fuglaar

Cut Off Elementary

Bridget Allen

Lacey Hebert

Shelby Thibodaux

Teri Kiger

Golden Meadow Middle

Tonia Guidry

Pupil Appraisal Center

Rachel Klaus

Raceland Upper

Rachel Scott

South Lafourche High School

Donna Pontiff

Samantha Orgeron

South Larose Elementary

Janelle Smith

Lauren Walker

St. Charles Elementary

Geddy Bienvenu

W.S. Lafargue Elementary

Holli Vasiliauskas

These grants will fund projects aimed at improving classroom learning experiences, enhancing literacy, integrating new technology, and fostering creative student engagement. The Louisiana King Cake Festival has played a significant role in raising funds for these initiatives, demonstrating the power of community support in uplifting education.

The next round of Innovation in Education grant opportunities will be announced in May 2025, with details on how teachers can apply for funding to support new and creative classroom initiatives.

The Lafourche Education Foundation remains committed to investing in teachers and students, ensuring that classrooms across the parish continue to thrive. Congratulations to all grant recipients for their dedication to educational excellence!

For more information on LEF programs or how to support local education initiatives, visit www.lafourcheeducation.com or follow us on social media.