Lafourche library awarded Culture Care Fund grant

The Lafourche Parish Public Library has been awarded a $15,000 grant to offset some of the costs of operating a temporary library branch in south Lafourche.

The Louisiana Culture Care Fund was initially begun in 2020 to help humanities-based, not-for-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) administers the program, with support from the State of Louisiana.

Eligible organizations could apply for grant funding to assist in strategic planning, sustaining operations, or capacity building. The Lafourche Parish Public Library’s $15,000 Culture Care Fund grant has helped to pay partial rental costs for its temporary branch in south Lafourche.

Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to the South Lafourche Branch Library in Cut Off, which is in the rebuilding stages. Since September 2023, the library has operated a smaller, temporary library branch a few doors down from the main South Lafourche Branch in rented office space. The South Lafourche Library Storefront is located at 16249 E. Main Street in Cut Off.

The $15,000 grant has helped to cover six months’ rent at the temporary location.

“We are very grateful for the LEH grant which is assisting us with bringing much needed library services back to South Lafourche at a temporary location while we rebuild our main library a few doors down,” said Library Director Laura Sanders. “This generous grant has allowed our patrons to continue to receive our library services while we rebuild.”

Funding for the 2024 Louisiana Culture Care Fund Grant has been provided by the State of Louisiana and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.