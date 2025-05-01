Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter joins nationwide effort to “Empty the Shelters”

Hitting Pay Dirt – Under the ScopeMay 1, 2025
The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is proud to once again participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National #EmptyTheShelters event, running May 1–15, 2025. This lifesaving initiative is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, offering reduced-fee adoptions at more than 380 shelters across 43 states, including right here in Lafourche Parish.
During the event, prospective pet owners can adopt a spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped pet for $70 or less—making it easier than ever to welcome a new furry family member while helping shelters reduce overcrowding.
Adopting a shelter pet is a win for everyone:
- Adopters get a healthy, ready-to-love companion at a significantly reduced cost.
- Shelters benefit from increased awareness, foot traffic, and freed-up space.
- And most importantly, pets win by finding the loving homes they deserve.
Empty shelters = lives saved. When you adopt, you’re not only rescuing one animal—you’re making space for another to be saved.
To learn more and find a participating shelter near you, visit: bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters