Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter joins nationwide effort to “Empty the Shelters”

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is proud to once again participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National #EmptyTheShelters event, running May 1–15, 2025. This lifesaving initiative is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, offering reduced-fee adoptions at more than 380 shelters across 43 states, including right here in Lafourche Parish.

During the event, prospective pet owners can adopt a spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped pet for $70 or less—making it easier than ever to welcome a new furry family member while helping shelters reduce overcrowding.

Adopting a shelter pet is a win for everyone:

Adopters get a healthy, ready-to-love companion at a significantly reduced cost.

Shelters benefit from increased awareness, foot traffic, and freed-up space.

And most importantly, pets win by finding the loving homes they deserve.

Empty shelters = lives saved. When you adopt, you’re not only rescuing one animal—you’re making space for another to be saved.

To learn more and find a participating shelter near you, visit: bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters