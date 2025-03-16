Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter receives $25,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help pets find forever homes

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter has recently received a $25,000 grant to help adoptable pets find people to love.

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter will be bringing adoptable pets to PetSmart in Houma for PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, taking place March 24-30, 2025. The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter aims tp find homes for 20 pets during the event, and the grant awarded will be used to hire additional part-time employees to serve as a liaison for adopters and fosters.

The Lafourche Parish Government and Animal Shelter hops to minimize barriers for those wishing to adopt, and maximize lifesaving in our community by placing more pets into forever homes.

“Pets are family and can bring hope, companionship, and unconditional love to their people,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Government. “Adopting a pet in need of a home can bring joy to people and also impact communities, alleviating strain on overcrowded shelters.”

PetSmart Charities connections adoption partners such as Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter with local PetSmart stores to bring adoptable pets of all ages, breeds, temperates, and energy levels to events and meet and greets.

“With this grant funding from PetSmart Charities, we are growing our team to help better serve the community,” said Hilary Detillier, Animal Shelter Manager. “Our shelter plays a crucial role in not only providing a safe haven for animals in need, by also in strengthening the fabric of our community by nurturing the human-animal bond.”

“Our local shelter and rescue partners are overflowing with animals looking for people to love. Adopting or fostering a pet not only enriches your life, but is the best way to support your community and local partners like the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter in their lifesaving work,” said Heidi Marston, Director of Pet Placement at PetSmart Charities. “There is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet.”

To find our more, please visit the official Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter website.