Lafourche Parish announces 2025 Commodity Distribution dates

Lafourche Parish residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for the 2025 Commodity Distribution dates. These events, organized by the Parish’s Office of Community Action, provide vital support to those in need. The distributions will take place in three locations—Cut Off, Raceland, and Thibodaux—on specific dates throughout the year.

Residents of Cut Off can visit the Youth Center at 205 W 79th Street for distributions on:

January 30

April 24

July 31

October 30

In Raceland, distributions will be held at the Ag Center on 115 Texas Street on:

February 27

May 29

August 28

November 13

Thibodaux residents can head to the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium at 310 North Canal Boulevard on:

March 27

June 26

September 25

December 18

These distributions are more than just about food—they’re about fostering community and ensuring that no one in Lafourche Parish goes without basic necessities. Fresh produce, canned goods, and other essential items will be available to qualifying households. Those seeking more information on income guidelines and registration can contact the Mathews office at 985-493-6635 or the Community Action Outreach office in Thibodaux at 985-493-6924.

For individuals with hearing or speech impairments, Louisiana Relay’s telecommunications services are accessible by dialing 711. This ensures that communication barriers don’t stand in the way of accessing much-needed assistance.

Residents are reminded that these dates are subject to change. Stay updated by visiting the Community Action website at www.lafourchegov.org/community-action.

Lafourche Parish is committed to supporting its community, one distribution at a time. Don’t miss these opportunities to lend a helping hand or receive assistance when needed. Together, we make Lafourche stronger.