Lafourche Parish announces Commodity Distribution set for tomorrow in Thibodaux

The Office of Community Action has announced an upcoming commodity distribution.

The distribution will take place tomorrow, June 26, 2025 beginning at 8:00 AM in Thibodaux at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium located at 310 N Canal Boulevard.

Proof of ID, residency, and income is required for the commodity to be collected. If you need telecommunications relay services, please dial 711.

Must meet income guidelines, reside in the Thibodaux area, and can pre-register or register on-site. To pre-register, please call the Community Action Office at 985-537-7603.