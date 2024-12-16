Lafourche Parish announces fireworks times for Holiday Season

As of yesterday, fireworks are officially allowed in select areas of Lafourche Parish in celebration of the holiday season.

Those choosing to use fireworks must follow the dates, times, and location regulations put in place by Lafourche Parish law enforcement. Please note that fireworks are NOT allowed in the City of Thibodaux or the town of Golden Meadow, except Oak Ridge Park.

Fireworks can be legally discharged during the following times:

December 15-23, 2024: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

9:00 AM-9:00 PM Christmas Eve, 2024: 9:00 AM-Midnight

9:00 AM-Midnight Christmas Day, 2024: 9:00 AM-Midnight

9:00 AM-Midnight December 26-30, 2025: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

9:00 AM-9:00 PM New Year’s Eve, 2024: 9:00 AM-2:00 AM

9:00 AM-2:00 AM New Year’s Day, 2025: 9:00 AM-Midnight

If you choose to discharge fireworks, follow these safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safety:

Keep a safe distance – Stand at least 20 feet away from fireworks when lighting them.

– Stand at least 20 feet away from fireworks when lighting them. Use a flat, stable surface – Light fireworks on a non-flammable, level ground.

– Light fireworks on a non-flammable, level ground. Have water nearby – Always have a bucket of water or a hose ready to extinguish fireworks after use.

– Always have a bucket of water or a hose ready to extinguish fireworks after use. Wear safety goggles – Protect your eyes from sparks and debris.

– Protect your eyes from sparks and debris. Never relight a dud – Wait 20 minutes and soak it in water before disposing of it.

For more information, please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.