Lafourche Parish announces School Uniform Voucher Program

Lafourche Parish Government is once again offering assistance to families with school-aged children through its annual School Uniform Voucher Program. Starting July 7, applications will be available for pickup at the Mathews Complex and the Thibodaux Health Unit and will be accepted until the program reaches its maximum number of applications.

The program offers a one-time voucher payment of $120 per family to help with the purchase of school uniforms for students in grades K–12. Vouchers can only be used at Jake’s Uniforms in Thibodaux.

To qualify, Lafourche Parish residents must complete a Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) application, meet income eligibility guidelines, and provide proof of school enrollment. Due to limited space, applications must be picked up and filled out at home before being returned.

For more information, residents can contact the Office of Community Action at (985) 493-6635, email lafourche.oca@lafourchegov.org, or visit www.lafourchegov.org/community-action.