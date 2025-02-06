Lafourche Parish approves 2025-26 Academic Calendar

Rivals E.D White and Vandebilt showcase the emotional highs and lows of soccer in a second-round playoff matchup
February 6, 2025
Rivals E.D White and Vandebilt showcase the emotional highs and lows of soccer in a second-round playoff matchup
February 6, 2025

At last night’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board approved next year’s Academic Calendar. The first day of the 2025-26 school year for students is Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The approved Academic Calendar:

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 6, 2025

Houma-based artist Stacey Fabre’s work to be featured in NFL Honors Event

Read more