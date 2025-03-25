Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center students pave paths to success at 3rd Annual Apprenticeship Signing

The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center continues to make historic strides in placing local students on the path to successful futures.

The local school, which operates under the Lafourche Parish Public School District, made history when they opened three years ago– the first of its kind in the state of Louisiana. The Career Magnet Center offers dozens of courses in local industries, including Maritime Operations, Welding, Carpentry, Culinary Arts, and much more.

This last Wednesday, the Career Magnet Center hosted the 3rd Annual Apprenticeship Signing Ceremony, a night where parents, industry, and eduction stakeholders came together to celebrate 15 individuals who signed into apprenticeships.

All photos provided by LPSD.

“Career and technical education (CTE) equips students with the practical, hands-on skills they need to thrive in the workforce, and these apprenticeships exemplify how CTE can effectively bridge the gap between education and employment. It is extremely gratifying to watch as these students experience things that cannot be replicated in the classroom, like what it means to show up to work on time and report to a real boss, what it means to manage the money they’ll be earning, and what it means to start a career,” said Jarod W. Martin, Superintendent of LPSD Schools. “We appreciate those local businesses that have taken the leap of faith and partnered with us by trusting our students to work in their facilities. Because of them, our students are leading the state in work-based opportunities and are fully prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately impact the future of our region and our state.”

Congratulations to the following students:

Welding Apprentice

Johnny Fernandez

Rocky Danos

Elvis Cruz

Morgan Guidry

Eva Vigie

Isaac Diaz

Luis Urbana-Carranza

Diesel Apprentice

Maddox Callais

Brock Ougel

Cayden Chiasson

Hunter Robichaux

Evan Spivey

Nathan Hebert

Dakota Loupe

Automotive Apprentice

Cleve Matherne

The six participating companies are as follows:

John Deere

Bollinger Shipyards

Edison Chouest Offshore

GIS: Grand Isle Shipyard

Kenworth of Louisiana

Gulf Island Fabrication

For more information about the Career Magnet Center, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook or the Career Magnet Center online.