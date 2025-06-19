Lafourche Parish Continues to Offer Free Mental Health Counseling to Local Families, Couples, and Individuals

Marking a year after this program was announced, Lafourche Parish residents are still able to receive free help in times of crisis.

At the Lafourche Parish Brief Therapy Center, residents are still able to receive eight sessions of therapy at no cost, made possible by funds from the Opioid Abatement Fund.

The eight sessions of behavioral health counseling sessions will be provided by a licensed mental health professional, and are available for children, adults, couples, or families.

If you or a loved one is in need of services, please contact 985-304-HOPE (4673) to schedule an appointment at 5524 North Highway 1 Suite B in Lockport.

In an effort to make mental health services more accessible, this program does not require any referrals, simplifying the process for those seeking assistance. This service, which began in June of 2024, underscores the commitment of the Lafourche Parish Government to the well-being of its residents, particularly in addressing mental health challenges exacerbated by the opioid crisis.

In a crisis? Please call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. For all Emergencies, call 911.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.