Lafourche Parish curfew lifted; use caution on roadways

Parish officials have lifted the curfew as of 9 A.M. on Thursday, January 23, 2025. These roads and bridges remain closed at this time:

U.S. Highway 90

Elevated LA 1 (Leeville to Port Fourchon)

St. Patrick Bridge (LA 20) in Thibodaux

Côte Blanche Pontoon Bridge in Cut Off

Galliano Pontoon Bridge

Other roads and bridges not on this list may also be barricaded. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. For highway closures throughout the state, go to www.511la.org.

Some roads and highways are still covered in snow and ice, especially LA Highway 3235 in South Lafourche. If you must drive, motorists should follow these safety tips when driving in snow or ice:

Reduce your speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles.

Do not use cruise control while driving in wet or icy conditions.

Anticipate stops and brake gently while stopping.

Be watchful for icy patches on overpasses, bridges, and shady spots on the roadway.

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control.

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles, as well as first responders.

Remember that it’s illegal and unsafe to drive around barricades.

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23.