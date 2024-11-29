Lafourche Parish educator wins National AIM Institute for Learning & Research Contest

Congratulations to Mrs. Rhea Wescovich, teacher-turned-Curriculum Instructor from South Larose and Cut Off Elementary Schools, who recently won the national “Tell Your AIM Pathways Story” contest!

Mrs. Wescovich shared her literacy learning story, using AIM Institute for Learning & Research’s courses to transform her educational approach. Mrs. Wescovich shifted her instruction to evidence-based practices, leading to remarkable gains in her students’ reading proficiency– by the end of the year, 89% of Rhea’s kindergarten students were reading at either a proficient or advanced level. Her leadership also helped her schools earn ‘Top Gains Honoree’ recognition by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Mrs. Wescovich won a free trip to Philadelphia to attend the AIM Institute for Learning & Research’s 13th annual Research to Practice Symposium in March.

“I’m so lucky to serve some of the best schools around and work with the most dedicated teachers in Lafourche. I cannot wait for this experience and the opportunity to gain knowledge to bring back to our Parish,” said Mrs. Wescovich in a recent statement. “I can’t wait to watch our kiddos grow even more.”

“We are so proud of your achievement and the exceptional work you have done to grow literacy skills in our youngest LPSD students,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish School District.

The AIM Institute for Learning & Research was launched in 2006 under the belief that there was research available to help teachers better serve children who were struggling to learn to read. AIM’s vision is to create a bridge between this research and classroom practice, as well as cultivate a professional learning community hub where top researchers and practitioners could advance the field of education working side by side. Read more here.