Lafourche Parish educators Amber Gautreaux and Carla Broussard receive Top API Delta Chapter Teaching Awards

Congratulations to two Lafourche Parish teachers who were recently honored for their excellence in teaching in the annual API Delta Chapter Teacher Award Program.

Amber Gautreaux of Raceland Middle School received the Chairman’s Award and Carla Broussard of Thibodaux High School was the recipient of the Distinguished Teacher Award. Winners were selected based on their commitment to teaching, resourcefulness, professional involvement, and community service, and were recognized at the chapter’s Teacher Award Luncheon in late March.

Both Amber and Carla were also selected as 2024-2025 Lafourche Parish School District Teachers of the Year.

The API Teacher Award Program was established by the Delta Chapter in 1987 to pay tribute to and reinforce outstanding teaching in the New Orleans metropolitan area, including the parishes of Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Tammany and Terrebonne.

Congratulations Amber and Carla on your selection, and thank you for your untiring efforts in educating the students of the Lafourche Parish School District!