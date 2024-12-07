Lafourche Parish election results – November 7, 2024

According to the Louisiana Secretary of Sate Nancy Landry, the following results have been reported for the November 7, 2024 election in Lafourche Parish:

Council Member — Division A, Town of Lockport: Alan Badeaux (REP) 42% (194), William “Billy” Disbrow, Jr. (REP) 58% (264)

Council Member — Division B, Town of Lockport : Ernest Boudreaux, Sr. (REP) 63% (286) , Dianell "Dee" Reinhardt (REP) 37% (168)

Council Member — Division D, Town of Lockport : Rodney Hartman (REP) 44% (201), Reola Lanegrasse, Jr. (NOPTY) 56% (254)

Hospital Service District No. 1 Prop. No. 1 of 2 — 3.86 Millage Continuation – BOC – 10 Yrs: YES 76% (668) , NO 24% (214)

Hospital Service District No. 1 Prop. No. 2 of 2 — 3.58 Millage Continuation – BOC – 10 Yrs : YES 76% (667) , NO 24% (210)

Fire Protection District No. 7 — 15 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.: YES 76% (87), NO 24% (27)

