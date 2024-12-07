Lafourche Parish election results – November 7, 2024

Terrebonne Parish election results – November 7, 2024December 7, 2024
According to the Louisiana Secretary of Sate Nancy Landry, the following results have been reported for the November 7, 2024 election in Lafourche Parish:
- Council Member — Division A, Town of Lockport: Alan Badeaux (REP) 42% (194), William “Billy” Disbrow, Jr. (REP) 58% (264)
- Council Member — Division B, Town of Lockport: Ernest Boudreaux, Sr. (REP) 63% (286),
Dianell “Dee” Reinhardt (REP) 37% (168)
- Council Member — Division D, Town of Lockport: Rodney Hartman (REP) 44% (201), Reola Lanegrasse, Jr. (NOPTY) 56% (254)
- Hospital Service District No. 1 Prop. No. 1 of 2 — 3.86 Millage Continuation – BOC – 10 Yrs: YES 76% (668), NO 24% (214)
- Hospital Service District No. 1 Prop. No. 2 of 2 — 3.58 Millage Continuation – BOC – 10 Yrs: YES 76% (667), NO 24% (210)
- Fire Protection District No. 7 — 15 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.: YES 76% (87), NO 24% (27)
The following results have been reported from the statewide election:
- CA No. 1 (ACT No. 405, 2024 – SB 177) — Provides relative to the investigative authority and membership of the judiciary commission: YES 54% (2,017), NO 46% (1,723)
- CA No. 2 (ACT No. 406, 2024 – HB 48) — Provides relative to the timing of consideration and required information of appropriations bills: YES 67% (2,505), NO 33% (1,243)
- CA No. 3 (ACT No. 407, 2024 – HB 49) — Allows the legislature to extend a regular session for a limited time period for a specific purpose: YES 60% (2,249), NO 40% (1,497)
- CA No. 4 (ACT No. 409, 2024 – SB 119) — Provides relative to the administration of tax sales of immovable property: YES 53% (2,000), NO 47% (1,758)