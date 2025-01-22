Lafourche Parish extends curfew into Thursday

The Lafourche Parish Government officials have announced that a curfew is still in effect and will remain in effect until Thursday.

Residents are asked to continue to shelter in place and stay off the roadways to keep roads open for emergency personnel to respond to emergencies. Those traveling home from outside of the parish or changing shifts at the hospital will be allowed to do so, but they are encoueaged to do so during the daylight hours and before temperatures drop below freexzing.

All businesses should remain closed until the curfew is lifted on Thursday.

Snow on the roadways has begun to melt, which will result in refreezing tonight when temperatures fall. This will create extremely hazardous conditions. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies will strictly enforce the curfew after sundown.

After curfew is lifted on Thursday, residents are still encouraged to only travel if absolutely necessary due to continued hazardous roadway conditions. For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.