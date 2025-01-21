Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 reports one rescue, one underway

January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 reported that firefighters launched the fire boat in Golden Meadow and successfully rescued two subjects stranded in the marsh.

Fire crews are now en route to Leeville for a second water rescue.

