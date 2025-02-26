Lafourche Parish Government announces Commodity Distribution scheduled for tomorrow

The Office of Community Action will host a commodity distribution on Thursday, February 27th, 2025 starting at 8:00 AM in Central Lafourche at the Ag Center on Texas Street. The official address is 115 Texas St, Raceland, LA 70394.

If you need telecommunications relay services please dial 711. Participants must meet income guidelines, reside in the Central Lafourche area, and can pre-register or register on-site.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.