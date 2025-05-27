Lafourche Parish Government releases update on Galliano Complex construction, estimates October completion

The Lafourche Parish Government has announced that construction crews are making progress at the Galliano Complex, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida.

Once completed, the approximately $7 million complex will house Parish Government Offices, Head Start, and the Lafourche Parish Library’s South Branch.

As a reminder, this project consists of selective demolition of interior framing, correction to site paving, striping of parking lot, replacement of monumental sign, new building signage, new lighting, repointing of some exterior masonry wall areas, cleaning and coating of all exterior masonry walls, and new entry soffit.

Interior work includes adding plumbing fixtures to library restrooms, new gypsum board and insulation on existing metal stud partitions, new partitions, interior storefront systems, new flooring, new ceilings, new doors, new casework, new electrical and new mechanical systems. Furniture, fixtures, and equipment for the library are included as an allowance.

The total building area is 40,980 square feet, and recently received a new roof under a separate contract. The Lafourche Parish Council approved the Hurricane Ida Galliano Government Complex Rebuild contract at a meeting in September of 2024, with an estimated date of completion being October 21, 2025.

Photo provided by the Lafourche Parish Government.

The contract amount totals $6,768,000, which includes an FF&E allowance for the library. For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.