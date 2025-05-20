New $3.8 million Agricultural Complex to officially open in Raceland May 24

The Lafourche Parish Government will host a ribbon-cutting event for the newly constructed Lafourche Parish Agricultural Complex in Raceland. The event will be held during the 2025 Spring Rodeo on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

The previous agricultural facility was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida. The newly completed 36,000 square foot, 1,400-seat new open-air rodeo arena offers ample space for all rodeo needs.

This project also includes new ancillary concessions and restroom spaces. Total construction cost for all of the improvements at the Lafourche Parish Agricultural Complex totaled $3.8 million.

Photos provided.

Earlier in January, the Parish cut the ribbon on the new 8,000 square foot Show Barn, an open-air barn to replace an existing structure that was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida and subsequently demolished. With the completion of the Rodeo Arena, Lafourche Parish residents have a new and safe Complex for all Agricultural showing needs.

“Thank you to all who contributed to this important project, including our design consultant, DDG, and the contractor Foret Group,” said the Lafourche Parish Government. “The Parish would also like to thank the local community for their patience during the reconstruction of this important community asset.”

Photos provided from the January ribbon cutting.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.