Lafourche Parish issues updates on road closures and water services

Lafourche Parish has issued the following updates regarding water services and road closures at 2:31 p.m. on January 23.

Water:

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is aware of the low pressures throughout the Parish. The extreme demand on our system is greater than our Water Treatment Plant’s capacity. If you have water currently, please use it sparingly and refrain from dripping your faucets since the temperatures have now risen.