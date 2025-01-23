Lafourche Parish issues updates on road closures and water services

TPCG shares updates on roads, bridges, water lines, garbage services, and moreJanuary 23, 2025
Lafourche Parish public schools to remain closed FridayJanuary 23, 2025
Lafourche Parish has issued the following updates regarding water services and road closures at 2:31 p.m. on January 23.
Water:
The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is aware of the low pressures throughout the Parish. The extreme demand on our system is greater than our Water Treatment Plant’s capacity. If you have water currently, please use it sparingly and refrain from dripping your faucets since the temperatures have now risen.
Roads:
- U.S. Highway 90 remains the primary road closure at this time. All other roads and bridges are open.
If you encounter additional roads and bridges with law enforcement present or barricades present. Motorists are reminded DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
For statewide road closures, go to www.511la.org.