Lafourche Parish Lafourche Parish prepares for extreme cold: Warming shelter, closures, and safety measures announced

Extreme cold air is forecasted to impact our area beginning Monday until Thursday. We encourage residents to finalize preparations today and remember to protect the 4P’s: people, pets, pipes, and plants. Lafourche Parish Government will be opening a Warming Shelter at 4 p.m. today at the Lockport Community Center located at 5610 LA-1, Lockport, LA 70374. The warming shelter will stay open for the duration of the extreme cold conditions. Please note that if residents bring a pet to the warming shelter, it needs to be in a kennel and have any food it needs as these items will not be provided by the Parish.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Cote Blanche Bridge and Galliano Pontoon Bridge will be closed Monday at 5 PM. Lafourche Parish Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. No decision has been made about a closure on Wednesday. The Diocese of Houma Thibodaux Schools will also be closed Tuesday. No decision has been made about a closure on Wednesday.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police will be monitoring for ice on the streets throughout this weather event. A curfew is likely Tuesday into Wednesday only if roads are frozen, but no decision has been made on a curfew at this time.

Lafourche Parish Water District #1 will have crews out monitoring the system as long as conditions remain safe. The water district would like to remind residents to only stream a small amount of water, about the size of a strand of spaghetti, from the faucet furthest away from their water meter.

Lafourche Parish Government, Courts, City of Thibodaux, Town of Lockport, and Town of Golden Meadow offices will all be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. A decision will be made about any closure for Thursday on Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish Government is prepared and ready for this extreme cold weather event. The Department of Public Works has a deicing plan for bridges when and if it needs to be activated. We ask residents to finalize all preparations today and to stay at home and off the roads if possible during the next few days.

If you haven't done so already, please sign up for our emergency alerts system at the link:

https://member.everbridge.net/306355722256493/new.