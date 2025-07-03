Lafourche Parish law enforcement announce “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign, beginning tonight

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue are pleased to announced plans for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from July 2-6, 2025, centered around the Independence Day holiday.

The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As part of the campaign efforts, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Thibodaux Police Department will assign additional deputies to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe. Additionally, LPSO deputies will conduct a DWI checkpoint during the evening hours of July 3, 2025, and continue into the early morning hours of July 4.

During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues. Remember that Lafourche Parish is a “No Refusal” parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, deputies will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested.

Chief Zeringue and Sheriff Webre want to remind all drivers that any motorists suspected of DWI who refuses to submit to a breathalyzer test will lose their driver’s license for one year (first offense). For a second offense, the penalty increases to two years. Anyone convicted of a DWI offense while their driver’s license is suspended because of another DWI offense will face automatic prison time. Please designate a driver if you are going to drink. Have a plan on how you will arrive back home BEFORE you leave home.

The Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office offers a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Plan a safe way to get home before the party starts.

Never drive if you have had anything containing alcohol to drink.

Even legal medication can make you unfit to drive safely. A few of those medications are tranquilizers, narcotic pain pills, sleep medicines, some antidepressants, cough medicines, antihistamines and decongestants.

If you plan to walk home, have a sober friend secure you a cab or uber. Walking impaired is not safe.

If in Thibodaux, report impaired drivers to the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or contact 911.

Together, we can keep Lafourche Parish a safe and a great place to live.